What you said: Ramaphosa is wrong, the corrupt will get their hands on KZN relief money

TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on president Cyril Ramaphosa’s pledge that no money meant for relief and rebuild efforts in KwaZulu-Natal will end up in the hands of the corrupt.

KwaZulu-Natal is picking up the pieces after devastating floods and landslides left more than 400 people dead, dozens missing and thousands displaced. It also caused damage to houses and infrastructure in the province.

Speaking on Monday, Ramaphosa said National Treasury had identified R1bn in contingency reserve funds that can immediately be released to departments to assist families affected by the floods.

He said there would be “no room for corruption, mismanagement or fraud of any sort”.

“Learning from the experience of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are drawing together stakeholders to be part of an oversight structure to ensure that all funds disbursed to this disaster are properly accounted for and that the state receives value for money.

“These stakeholders include the office of the auditor-general, business representatives, religious sector, labour, community-based organisations and professional bodies such as engineers and accountants.”

He said experts from several fields, including engineering, architecture, quantity surveying and building would help government so it does not overpay during the rebuild.

“We are determined there be transparency and accountability as the projects are costed and implemented as well as how resources are deployed from the beginning, not after the money has either been wasted or stolen.”

TimesLIVE asked readers whether they believed all the relief funds will be accounted for.

Most (88%) said despite Ramaphosa’s plan and promises “the corrupt will get their hands on the funds”. 2% said government’s plan would be enough to deter looters.

10% said they would wait to see what happens.