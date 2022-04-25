Duo implicated in brutal Limpopo farm attack make first court appearance

The two men who were arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a Limpopo farmer and his wife last week appeared in court on Monday.

The Vuwani magistrate's court remanded Mukhethwa Goodman Magoma and Engetelo Advance Sambo in custody until May 11 for further investigations.

The two were arrested last Thursday following the brutal farm murder in Levubu of Andries Nicolas Louis and Ina Cloete, who were burnt beyond recognition.

Magoma and Sambo were arrested the next day at their homestead in Hasani village in the Malamulele area.

Police investigations revealed that the Cloetes were accosted by two suspects who attacked the farmhouse and took several items, including firearms, and loaded them into the family vehicle. They set the house alight before leaving.

A passer-by noticed two strangers on the premises. The two were about to leave in the farmer’s vehicle but realised they had been spotted and fled the scene on foot, leaving the vehicle full of belongings behind.

Police were notified and on arrival found the farmhouse on fire, with the farmer and his wife still inside.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.