South Africa

Durban taxi crash leaves 11 injured

25 April 2022 - 08:35
Two taxis collided near Durban on Monday morning, leaving 11 people injured.
Image: ALS Paramedics

Eleven people were injured when two taxis collided near Durban on Monday morning.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the accident took place at around 6am in Rossburgh, just outside the city.

“Two taxis had collided in a T-bone format,” he said. 

Jamieson said several people were found lying in the road.

“A triage was immediately set up and more ambulances and paramedics were dispatched to assist.

“Eleven patients suffered injuries and were stabilised at the scene before being transported to hospital.”

Jamieson said the cause of the accident will be investigated.

TimesLIVE

