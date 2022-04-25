FLOOD UPDATES | R17bn — That’s the estimated cost of KZN floods damage

April 25 2022 - 06:00

R17bn — That’s the estimated cost of KZN floods damage

The KwaZulu-Natal government has revised its estimated total cost of flood damage to approximately R17bn.

The province said there was an error on Sunday in its repor about damage to Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) infrastructure.

The cost estimate for resumption of service is R955.4m and long term rehabilitation work is estimated at R1.68bn.