LISTEN | What makes our relationships healthy and well?
When we consider what makes a good and healthy relationship, we hardly ever put ourselves in as the people in the relationship.
We have all seen the list that consists of do’s and don’ts, rights and wrongs, but we miss the key component: the individuals who come together to make the couple.
In this episode, Divinity Roji hosts relationship experts Mo and Phindi to delve into how the wellness of the individuals in a relationship is a huge contributor to the wellness of the relationship.
The conversation covers boundaries, expectations, being vulnerable and establishing trust, and closes with the elements that are key in guaranteeing the success of being together.
Listen above or click here to subscribe to Evolution Space Chats.
