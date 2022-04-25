‘Parents should instil discipline’ — Maimane ruffles feathers with call for minister to be sacked over dagga video

Some social media users said the behaviour was nothing new and the minister should not take the fall for it.

“Seriously, how is it her fault these school kids are misbehaving? Where are the principal and their parents?” wrote one user.

In response, Maimane said safety and misbehaviour in schools is a long-standing concern that has been neglected for years.

“The buck stops with the leader of the department. Let’s not act like lack of discipline in schools is new. Let’s not act like schools have not had stabbings, bullying and teacher abuse for years. This is an example of what happens across the system. It’s a systemic issue,” he said.