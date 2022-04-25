×

South Africa

‘Parents should instil discipline’ — Maimane ruffles feathers with call for minister to be sacked over dagga video

Disciplinary hearing will be held on Monday

25 April 2022 - 11:30
Mmusi Maimane weighed in on the viral video of pupils smoking dagga at school. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

One SA leader Mmusi Maimane has tongues wagging with his call for the resignation of basic education minister Angie Motshekga.

Maimane was responding to a viral video of pupils from Leondale Secondary School who were recorded on video “smoking dagga” on the school grounds.

He said the behaviour of the pupils shows a lack of government leadership.

“Fire this minister of basic education immediately. How have we reached this level of behaviour in our schools?” he said.

Some social media users said the behaviour was nothing new and the minister should not take the fall for it.

“Seriously, how is it her fault these school kids are misbehaving? Where are the principal and their parents?” wrote one user. 

In response, Maimane said safety and misbehaviour in schools is a long-standing concern that has been neglected for years. 

“The buck stops with the leader of the department. Let’s not act like lack of discipline in schools is new. Let’s not act like schools have not had stabbings, bullying and teacher abuse for years. This is an example of what happens across the system. It’s a systemic issue,” he said. 

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the 36 pupils captured in the video were suspended. 

During his visit to the school, Lesufi said investigations were under way to establish who was responsible for selling dagga to pupils. 

We want to know who was selling this. We want to know who was distributing this. We want to know who is influencing our children wrongly,” said Lesufi. 

