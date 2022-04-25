POLL | Are parents to blame for misbehaviour in schools?
A viral video of Leondale Secondary School pupils allegedly smoking dagga on school grounds has sparked a fierce debate on discipline, with many people saying schools should not be responsible for making up for “the failures of parents”.
Thirty-six pupils captured in the video were suspended last week and Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said investigations were under way to establish who was responsible for selling dagga to pupils.
“We want to know who was selling this. We want to know who was distributing this. We want to know who is influencing our children wrongly,” said Lesufi.
After a disciplinary hearing, the department may open a criminal case with the police.
The incident follows an ongoing trend of learners consuming “space cakes”, with several pupils from Randfontein High School on the West Rand and Mamellong Secondary School in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, hospitalised.
Lesufi said the pupils should be held to account.
“Either you want to be a learner or you don't want to be a learner. We can't tolerate a situation where children smoke dagga inside the school premises.”
One SA leader Mmusi Maimane laid the blame on basic education minister Angie Motshekga and called for her resignation.
“Fire this minister of basic education immediately. How have we reached this level of behaviour in our schools?
“The buck stops with the leader of the department. Let’s not act like lack of discipline in schools is new. Let’s not act like schools have not had stabbings, bullying and teacher abuse for years. This is an example of what happens across the system. It’s a systemic issue,” he said.
Some people believe the school should have been more vigilant, while others said parents are to blame.
“Parents play a big role in the upbringing of their children — something we have neglected and is reflecting daily in society,” said one social media user.
“Gone are the days when teachers used to be role models. These days they smoke with schoolchildren. We can't shift the blame to parents. Most township schools are badly managed. Finish en klaar,” another argued.
