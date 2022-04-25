POLL | Are parents to blame for misbehaviour in schools?

A viral video of Leondale Secondary School pupils allegedly smoking dagga on school grounds has sparked a fierce debate on discipline, with many people saying schools should not be responsible for making up for “the failures of parents”.

Thirty-six pupils captured in the video were suspended last week and Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said investigations were under way to establish who was responsible for selling dagga to pupils.

“We want to know who was selling this. We want to know who was distributing this. We want to know who is influencing our children wrongly,” said Lesufi.

After a disciplinary hearing, the department may open a criminal case with the police.

The incident follows an ongoing trend of learners consuming “space cakes”, with several pupils from Randfontein High School on the West Rand and Mamellong Secondary School in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, hospitalised.