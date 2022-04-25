×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Two crocs wash up on luxury Zimbali estate during floods

25 April 2022 - 14:36
One of the two crocodiles at Zimbali, which was captured last week.
One of the two crocodiles at Zimbali, which was captured last week.
Image: Supplied

A trap has been set at the luxury Zimbali estate on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast to catch an elusive crocodile washed away from a farm during the recent floods.

The crocodile is one of two discovered at the estate.

TimesLIVE reported two weeks ago that crocodiles on a farm near Tongaat, north of Durban, were washed away during the floods.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesperson Musa Mntambo said at the time that 12 crocodiles had been washed away from Crocodile Creek Farm between Tongaat and Ballito.

According to its website, the farm has “roughly 6,000 Nile crocodiles, slender-snouted crocodiles, west African dwarf crocodiles, American alligators, deadly mambas and a wide array of snakes, tortoises, rabbits and wild monkeys”.

Several were recovered, but a few were still at large.

The Zimbali Estate Management Association said on Monday there is a crocodile in the dam inside the estate.

“We have attempted to capture it, but due to the tricky terrain we haven't succeeded.

“We have set a special crocodile cage trap in the hope of catching it.

“A second crocodile was caught on Friday. This one was out of the water and therefore easier to catch. It measured 3.3m and was returned to the crocodile farm

“We also assisted Crocodile Creek with setting up and monitoring a trap in the Tongaat River.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

FLOOD UPDATES | R17bn — That’s the estimated cost of KZN floods damage

The KwaZulu-Natal government has revised its estimated total cost of flood damage to approximately R17bn.
News
9 hours ago

'KZN is a movie' — SA freaks out about crocodiles on the loose after floods

The eThekwini municipality announced on Wednesday evening that nine of the 12 missing crocodiles had been recaptured with three still on the loose.
News
1 week ago

KZN man in court for allegedly killing crocodile

A 34-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man appeared in the Ubombo magistrate's court for allegedly killing a crocodile.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Reapply for R350 SRD grant, department tells those in need South Africa
  2. Pretoria military base defenceless as it comes under siege from locals News
  3. No response on R350 grant? Sassa will process new applications only after ... South Africa
  4. 'I'm entitled to suspend Mkhwebane': Ramaphosa News
  5. All R350 ‘cash send’ grant recipients have been paid via bank or post office, ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Sunday marks two months of destruction in Ukraine
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer