WATCH LIVE | Alleged parliament arsonist makes bail bid

Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe will make another bid for bail when he appears in court in Cape Town on Monday.

In February the Cape Town regional court ruled Mafe failed to prove exceptional circumstances for his release on bail.

Mafe faces charges relating to the fire that gutted parliament’s National Assembly building in January this year.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.