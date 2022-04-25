WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
25 April 2022 - 10:00
The five men accused of murdering footballer Senzo Meyiwa nearly eight years ago have denied any involvement in his killing.
They pleaded not guilty in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Friday, when their trial started after several postponements.
TimesLIVE
