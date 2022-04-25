WATCH LIVE | Life Esidimeni inquest
25 April 2022 - 10:32
The Life Esidimeni Inquest heard by the Pretoria High Court.
The Life Esidimeni inquest continues to be heard by the Pretoria high court on Monday.
The tragedy involved the deaths of 144 people at psychiatric facilities in Gauteng from causes including starvation and neglect.
TimesLIVE
