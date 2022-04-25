WATCH | Two crocs wash up on luxury Zimbali estate during floods

A trap has been set at the luxury Zimbali estate on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast to catch an elusive crocodile washed away from a farm during the recent floods.

The crocodile is one of two discovered at the estate.

TimesLIVE reported two weeks ago that crocodiles on a farm near Tongaat, north of Durban, were washed away during the floods.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesperson Musa Mntambo said at the time that 12 crocodiles had been washed away from Crocodile Creek Farm between Tongaat and Ballito.