Why was the Omicron variant less severe than other Covid-19 strains?

The rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations and population immunity are among the factors that contributed to the lower severity of the Omicron variant which dominated the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Health minister Joe Phaahla told parliament on Friday the department expected the pandemic to be less demanding of financial and other resources than it was in the past two years.

Phaahla was presenting the department’s annual performance plan and budget for the 2022/23 financial year.

He said the highly transmissible Omicron variant was more easily manageable compared to previous strains due to the availability of vaccines and increased population immunity.