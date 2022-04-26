Acting Joburg manager who targeted Shadrack Sibiya is himself placed on special leave

Acting City of Joburg manager Floyd Brink has been placed on special leave amid an ongoing investigation into allegations of misconduct related to R320m procurement deals.

Mayor Mpho Phalatse announced on Tuesday evening Brink would be placed on special leave to give investigators “space” to look into misconduct allegations related to the non-compliance of procurement processes for hand-held devices and CCTV equipment for the metro’s department of public safety.

Phalatse said Christian Elhers would occupy the most powerful position in the city until a new appointment is made.

Brink's suspension comes two weeks after he served anti-corruption head Gen Shadrack Sibiya with a notice to revoke his investigative powers.

TimesLIVE can reveal that Brink's move to suppress Sibiya's powers came after a forensic report into Brink's conduct was finalised by the city's Group Forensic Investigative Services (GFIS), which is headed up by Sibiya.

Phalatse has since ordered that Sibiya be reinstated.

The forensic report implicates Brink in non-compliance after he allegedly approved two transactions, of more than R300m and R20m, to buy CCTV equipment and hand-held devices respectively. The transactions were allegedly signed off by officials in CoJ's department of public safety, despite them not having the authority to do so.

Brink allegedly authorised the transactions while knowing his subordinates were not in a position to approve them — and, according to the report, allegedly later tried to reverse the transactions when he discovered there was an investigation into the matter.

The GFIS, which is the city's investigative arm, commissioned the report to look into allegations of non-compliance regarding the approval processes of the public safety department.

The transactions, worth R320m in total, were with the Metropolitan Trading Company (MTC). It was responsible for the “supply, programming, maintenance and support of digital portable radio communication devices” while “providing support and maintenance of CCTV and access control and alarm systems installed in various buildings of the City of Johannesburg”.