×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Covid-19 hospital admissions on the rise with 83 cases reported in past 24 hours

26 April 2022 - 22:42 By TimesLIVE
Covid-19 hospital admissions are on the rise, says the NICD.
Covid-19 hospital admissions are on the rise, says the NICD.
Image: Bloomberg

The number of people being hospitalised for Covid-19 is on the rise.

In its latest report released on Tuesday night, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases announced that 83 admissions had been reported between Monday and Tuesday nights.

This bring the total number of people in hospital for Covid-19 treatment to 1,900  with 996 being in public facilities and 904 in public facilities.

The number of Covid-19 infections is also on a steady increase.

The institute reported 5,062 new Covid-19 infections in the latest 24-hour cycle — bringing the positivity rate to 18.4%.

Gauteng accounts for the most cases (46%), followed by KwaZulu- Natal with 29%,  Western Cape 11% and Free State and Eastern Cape each accounting for 4%. Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 2% of the total number of cases while the Northern Cape accounted for 1% of the new cases. 

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the national department of health, there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 15 deaths and of these, six occurred in the past 24-48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,348 to date,” the institute said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Should I be concerned by the latest spike in Covid-19 cases?

Health minister Joe Phaahla says the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in recent days is of great concern.
News
16 hours ago

Why was the Omicron variant less severe than other Covid-19 strains?

Health minister Joe Phaahla told parliament on Friday the department expected the pandemic to be less demanding of financial and other resources than ...
News
1 day ago

Could a vaccine nasal spray be more effective than a Covid-19 jab?

Could the future of the Covid-19 vaccine be a nose spray?
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Reapply for R350 SRD grant, department tells those in need South Africa
  2. Pretoria military base defenceless as it comes under siege from locals News
  3. All R350 ‘cash send’ grant recipients have been paid via bank or post office, ... South Africa
  4. Kruger Park field rangers arrested by the Hawks South Africa
  5. Teacher shortage to worsen after home affairs cancels Zim exemption permits News

Latest Videos

Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa
We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart