Covid-19 hospital admissions on the rise with 83 cases reported in past 24 hours
The number of people being hospitalised for Covid-19 is on the rise.
In its latest report released on Tuesday night, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases announced that 83 admissions had been reported between Monday and Tuesday nights.
This bring the total number of people in hospital for Covid-19 treatment to 1,900 with 996 being in public facilities and 904 in public facilities.
The number of Covid-19 infections is also on a steady increase.
The institute reported 5,062 new Covid-19 infections in the latest 24-hour cycle — bringing the positivity rate to 18.4%.
Gauteng accounts for the most cases (46%), followed by KwaZulu- Natal with 29%, Western Cape 11% and Free State and Eastern Cape each accounting for 4%. Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 2% of the total number of cases while the Northern Cape accounted for 1% of the new cases.
“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the national department of health, there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 15 deaths and of these, six occurred in the past 24-48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,348 to date,” the institute said.
TimesLIVE
