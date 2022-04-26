LISTEN | Expert doesn’t believe Senzo Meyiwa crime scene was tampered with

Mosia said the hat and walking stick he found on the floor that night were consistent with the version given that there had been a scuffle between the house occupants and one of the two intruders who had entered the Khumalo yard before Meyiwa was shot.

The people who were present in the house at the time were Meyiwa, Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend, at the time Longwe Twala and Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala. Kelly’s two children — one aged four years and the other, of whom Meyiwa was the father, seven months — were also present.

Mosia was on the stand for a second day after the start of the murder trial on Monday.

Mosia said the version he had been given of what had played out was: “Two African males entered the house. One with a firearm entered the house, while the other was left in the yard outside.

“The suspect who entered the house demanded cellphones and cash and then there was a scuffle. Kelly Khumalo ran from the sitting room to bedroom one and the suspect ran to push the door. The victim (Kelly) managed to lock herself inside. During the scuffle a shot went off and the suspect ran.”