LISTEN | Expert doesn’t believe Senzo Meyiwa crime scene was tampered with
The crime scene expert who went to musician Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s house shortly after footballer Senzo Meyiwa was shot and murdered there does not believe the crime scene was tampered with.
Sgt Thabo Mosia acknowledged there was an interval of about four hours and 20 minutes from when the shooting happened to the time when he arrived at the scene, but he was confident this time was not used to meddle with the scene.
LISTEN HERE:
He told the high court in Pretoria that he believed during this time, the people who were in the house were doing what they could to save Meyiwa’s life. He had been shot, allegedly by an armed intruder who had entered the house and demanded cellphones and cash.
“After the incident, most people who were in the house concentrated on taking the victim to hospital. That is why we [police] received the call late,” he said.
Mosia said the hat and walking stick he found on the floor that night were consistent with the version given that there had been a scuffle between the house occupants and one of the two intruders who had entered the Khumalo yard before Meyiwa was shot.
The people who were present in the house at the time were Meyiwa, Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend, at the time Longwe Twala and Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala. Kelly’s two children — one aged four years and the other, of whom Meyiwa was the father, seven months — were also present.
Mosia was on the stand for a second day after the start of the murder trial on Monday.
Mosia said the version he had been given of what had played out was: “Two African males entered the house. One with a firearm entered the house, while the other was left in the yard outside.
“The suspect who entered the house demanded cellphones and cash and then there was a scuffle. Kelly Khumalo ran from the sitting room to bedroom one and the suspect ran to push the door. The victim (Kelly) managed to lock herself inside. During the scuffle a shot went off and the suspect ran.”
Five men have been charged for the goalkeeper’s October 2014 murder. The accused are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli. They have all been charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.
They all pleaded not guilty last Friday.
Mosia told the court he doesn’t know who took Meyiwa to hospital.
“What I know is when I arrived, the deceased’s car had arrived shortly before I did.”
Meyiwa had been rushed to hospital using his own car.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.