×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

KZN FLOODS UPDATES | Funds for flood relief will be audited in real time, Ramaphosa tells parliament

26 April 2022 - 17:03 By TimesLIVE
A 15m-wide hole where a bridge once stood in Ntuzuma in KwaZulu-Natal. Some farmers were hit hard, with a farmers' association saying it will cost at least R91m to replant eroded crops and repair damaged infrastructure. File photo.
A 15m-wide hole where a bridge once stood in Ntuzuma in KwaZulu-Natal. Some farmers were hit hard, with a farmers' association saying it will cost at least R91m to replant eroded crops and repair damaged infrastructure. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

April 26 2022 - 16:49

LISTEN | Funds for flood relief will be audited in real time, Ramaphosa tells parliament

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told parliament there will be measures to strengthen oversight and accountability for funds allocated for flood relief.

April 26 2021

Ramaphosa tells parliament of his shame over SA’s fears relief funds will be looted

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is embarrassed that what is top of mind for South Africans during a time of disaster is that funds meant to help the vulnerable will be stolen.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Reapply for R350 SRD grant, department tells those in need South Africa
  2. Pretoria military base defenceless as it comes under siege from locals News
  3. All R350 ‘cash send’ grant recipients have been paid via bank or post office, ... South Africa
  4. Kruger Park field rangers arrested by the Hawks South Africa
  5. Teacher shortage to worsen after home affairs cancels Zim exemption permits News

Latest Videos

Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa
We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart