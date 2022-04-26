KZN FLOODS UPDATES | Funds for flood relief will be audited in real time, Ramaphosa tells parliament
26 April 2022 - 17:03
April 26 2022 - 16:49
President Cyril Ramaphosa has told parliament there will be measures to strengthen oversight and accountability for funds allocated for flood relief.
Ramaphosa tells parliament of his shame over SA’s fears relief funds will be looted
President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is embarrassed that what is top of mind for South Africans during a time of disaster is that funds meant to help the vulnerable will be stolen.
