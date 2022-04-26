Lawyer of Meyiwa murder accused plans to go to equality court over alleged assault

The third accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, will remain at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility after several unsuccessful pleas to have him moved from the maximum prison.

His legal representative, Advocate Maselela Teffo, alleged Mncube had been assaulted several times while behind bars.

Teffo told the court that the most recent incident was when his client was allegedly assaulted by a correctional service officer with no name badge on April 12.

The state rebutted this, saying a doctor had examined him and found no visible injuries.

Speaking outside court on Monday, Teffo alleged: “Intimidation is ongoing, it will never rescind, that is why I always try to convince this court. But today it was final — the judge said he can no longer entertain this, I must take it further.

“I feel that my client is being discriminated against. I will take this matter further to the equality court. I am no longer going to make it part of this court because the court today said I must do what I am supposed to do, which is to take the prison to court.

“He does not have a record for attempting to escape. In the maximum, they keep hard-core (criminals). My client is not a hard-core.”

Teffo told the court last week that though the officer wasn't wearing a name tag , his client would be able to identify him.

He said they have opened a case.

Brought in to explain why Mncube cannot be moved, Charles Mathebula, an internal security manager, told the court that Mncube’s detention was in line with the correctional services' policies and procedures.

State prosecutor Advocate George Baloyi told the court that according to a letter of reply from correctional services, Ncube had undergone a medical evaluation after the alleged assault and the doctor had indicated that there were no visible injuries.

He said an arrangement was made for him to open a case and the state was in possession of the docket copy.

Baloyi said there is also an ongoing internal investigation, which has not been finalised yet.

Concerns were also raised about accused five Fisokuhle Ntuli being in isolation.

Baloyi said that was also in line with the correctional services act and policies.

Ntuli was in January sentenced to six life terms and 39 years for murders he committed in the Nongoma area from 2015 to 2018.

TimesLIVE

