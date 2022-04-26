Nando’s slams fake advert taking shots at Eskom CEO over load-shedding
Fast food chain Nando’s has distanced itself from a fake advert calling Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter “the prince of darkness”.
Nando’s is known for its witty adverts that are relatable and often inspired by current affairs events, so it was no surprise that some on Twitter bought into it and even found it amusing.
The advert, which surfaced during load-shedding last week, was shared by Mzwanele Manyi who tweeted “even @Nando’sSA can see the problem”.
Even @NandosSA can see the problem. pic.twitter.com/1hvkvmK8WW— Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) April 24, 2022
The company was quick to dismiss the advert, saying if an advert is not shared on its official page, it should be considered fake.
“While we value the enthusiasm of fans for our brand, we don’t appreciate the production of these fake ads or parody accounts. This is in bad taste and is in no way aligned with our brand or values. And remember, if it’s not on our page, it’s not ours,” it said.
Manyi went on the offensive and accused Nando’s of only making fun of black people.
“You have an opportunity to debunk your anti-black reputation by doing a genuine Nando’s creative on De Ruyter,” he responded.
What exactly is in bad taste?— Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) April 25, 2022
That for a change it's the white man being fun of?
So is it true that Nandos jokes are reserved to degrade and make fun ONLY of Black people?
You have an opportunity to debunk your anti Black reputation by doing a genuine Nandos creative on De Ruyter
Responses to Manyi and Nando’s exchange were mixed.
Some slammed him for an advert that is “clearly fake”, while others echoed his view claiming the company would poke fun at Eskom if it had a black leader.
You seem not to understand the point that is being made here especially if it was a black person in charge, he will be out on a Nandos ad. This sarcasm regard the chap in there and Nandos is already crying foul.🤣— 1893MHRRM#1893MHRRM#1893MHRRM (@1893mhrrm) April 25, 2022
Fake news or not this is so very true https://t.co/EbNZrkseeg— Stephina (@Stephin15666342) April 25, 2022
Surely @NandosSA needs to sue this idiot for defamation??! https://t.co/BIcwIWWG7a— BevL (@bevthrills) April 25, 2022
He promised to stop loadsheding during his first interviews.— colman khumalo (@colmankhumalo2) April 25, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.