South Africa

Nando’s slams fake advert taking shots at Eskom CEO over load-shedding

26 April 2022 - 11:30
SA Nando's has distanced itself from the fake advert.
Image: File photo

Fast food chain Nando’s has distanced itself from a fake advert calling Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter “the prince of darkness”.

Nando’s is known for its witty adverts that are relatable and often inspired by current affairs events, so it was no surprise that some on Twitter bought into it and even found it amusing. 

The advert, which surfaced during load-shedding last week, was shared by Mzwanele Manyi who tweeted “even @Nando’sSA can see the problem”.

The company was quick to dismiss the advert, saying if an advert is not shared on its official page, it should be considered fake. 

While we value the enthusiasm of fans for our brand, we don’t appreciate the production of these fake ads or parody accounts. This is in bad taste and is in no way aligned with our brand or values. And remember, if it’s not on our page, it’s not ours,” it said. 

Manyi went on the offensive and accused Nando’s of only making fun of black people.

“You have an opportunity to debunk your anti-black reputation by doing a genuine Nando’s creative on De Ruyter,” he responded. 

Responses to Manyi and Nando’s exchange were mixed.

Some slammed him for an advert that is “clearly fake”, while others echoed his view claiming the company would poke fun at Eskom if it had a black leader. 

