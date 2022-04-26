Should I be concerned by the latest spike in Covid-19 cases?

The resurgence of Covid-19 cases and signs of a possible fifth wave of infections is worrisome, says health minister Joe Phaahla.

The minister presented the department’s annual report to parliament over the weekend. He said the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in recent days, which saw 4,406 new cases in 24 hours ending on Thursday, was of great concern.

“We have seen worrying signs of a rise in Covid-19 infections. We hope this will not go much higher, but we are monitoring and we will be able to report back to the committee and the public once we have seen the trend.

“We hope there will be more stability in the pandemic, that the pandemic will be better contained.”

Phaahla said he hoped resurgence in Covid-19 cases would not disrupt other health programmes.

“As we present the plans and the financial resources allocated to those plans, we know that the finances are never enough, especially in the highly burdened public health system which carries a huge burden of disease,” he said.