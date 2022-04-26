Three men sentenced to life for Limpopo farm murder

The high court in Polokwane on Tuesday sentenced three men to life imprisonment for the 2020 murder of a farmer in Limpopo.

Zimbabweans Ugenius Saga, 31, Lloyd Mandumbu, 30, and Tatenda Ngwenya, 33, were found guilty of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, housebreaking with intent to rob, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and common assault.

They committed the offences on March 20 2020 at Bad Se Loop farm in the Waterberg and were arrested on the same day.

The deceased, Alwyn Petrus van Zyl, was asleep with his wife when the accused attacked them.

Van Zyl was tied with a rope and several items were taken, including a cooler bag marked “R Van Zyl”, a red high-output air pump, silver binoculars and a black and yellow bag containing a ventilated touring tent.