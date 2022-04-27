Acsa assures ‘uncertain’ airlines that jet fuel supply at OR Tambo International Airport is stable

Around 140 sections of Transnet freight rail lines were damaged on the route to Johannesburg.

“Of the 67 rail tanks en route to OR Tambo International Airport airlines, only 11 arrived, with 56 remaining behind.

“It is estimated Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) will only be able to repair the damaged rail infrastructure by June 9, and this has necessitated Acsa, TFR and oil companies to develop an interim plan to have sufficient jet fuel at OR Tambo International Airport.

“The proposal in place involving stakeholders is to transport the remaining 56 rail tanks to National Petroleum Refiners of SA (Natref) at Sasolburg and pipe it to OR Tambo International Airport.”

Mpofu said international and domestic airlines have been notified, where necessary, to refuel at other Acsa airports where supply is not hampered.

“OR Tambo International Airport is operating on three to four days’ worth of stock which will be sustained over the next six weeks.

“We have confirmation from Natref of an additional supply of 14-million litres of jet fuel. Additionally, we are expecting a shipment of 10-million litres on May 5 which will assist in stabilising Acsa’s fuel levels to approximately three to four days’ worth of stock.