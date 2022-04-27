Parliament asks Concourt for an extension to finalise Electoral Act amendment

Parliament has filed papers at the Constitutional Court requesting an extension of the deadline for the finalisation of the amendment of the Electoral Act.

In June 2020 the Constitutional Court ruled the Electoral Act was unconstitutional because it didn’t allow independent candidates to contest national assembly and provincial legislature seats.

The application challenging the constitutionality of the act was brought by the NGO the New Nation Movement.

In its ruling, the court suspended its order of the act’s invalidity for 24 months.

The 24 months expire on June 10 for parliament to make the necessary amendments to the act “to remedy the defect giving rise to the unconstitutionality”,

Parliament has, however, issued a statement, saying it filed papers at the Constitutional Court on Tuesday requesting a six-month extension of the deadline for the finalisation of the amendment of the act.