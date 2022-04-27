Rocks and stun grenades fly as Jerobejin's alleged murderer leaves Klawer court

Jerobejin's grandmother Theresa van Wyk sat in court weeping.

“I'm running short of breath,” she told community members who comforted her.

Asked how she felt about seeing Smit, she said: “My heart is very sore ... I can't explain the pain I feel. I cared for Jerobejin from when he was very small because his mother has always been working on the farm. I was his caregiver until the day he died. He was a lovely boy who loved playing soccer.

“When I saw this man I imagined how Jerobejin must have pleaded for his life ... How he must have been so fearful.”

The teenager was savagely murdered in February. He had gone missing while picking fruit with a friend in the town. It is alleged Smit saw them, chased them off his property, struck Jerobejin with his vehicle and then took him away.

On Tuesday, Smit’s attorney, Santie Human, read a statement written by psychologist CWA Van Zyl who had spent time with Smit.

Van Zyl shared how Smit had detailed that after knocking Jerobejin down, he drove him to his home in Klawer where he gave him bread and cooldrink. He then killed Jerobejin by breaking his neck and put his body in a freezer. This happened while Smit’s daughter was in the house but she did not witness the killing.

After his daughter went to bed, Smit burnt Jerobejin’s body by putting it on tar poles in his fireplace, said Van Zyl. He put body parts that were not destroyed in his septic tank, which is where they were found by municipal workers.

Wendy Pekeur, an activist from ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement, said the community's pain was rekindled by Smit's court appearance.