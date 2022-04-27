Rocks and stun grenades fly as Jerobejin's alleged murderer leaves Klawer court
Klawer police used stun grenades outside the Western Cape town's magistrate's court on Tuesday to disperse a crowd baying for the blood of Daniel Smit, the man accused of killing 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk.
As the police escorted the 56-year-old out of court in a nyala after his brief appearance, protesters stoned the armoured vehicle.
“You are walking free and sleeping in a comfortable bed, but Jerobejin is gone forever,” shouted one woman. “You must rot in jail where you will not kill any children,” another said.
Jerobejin's grandmother Theresa van Wyk sat in court weeping.
“I'm running short of breath,” she told community members who comforted her.
Asked how she felt about seeing Smit, she said: “My heart is very sore ... I can't explain the pain I feel. I cared for Jerobejin from when he was very small because his mother has always been working on the farm. I was his caregiver until the day he died. He was a lovely boy who loved playing soccer.
“When I saw this man I imagined how Jerobejin must have pleaded for his life ... How he must have been so fearful.”
The teenager was savagely murdered in February. He had gone missing while picking fruit with a friend in the town. It is alleged Smit saw them, chased them off his property, struck Jerobejin with his vehicle and then took him away.
On Tuesday, Smit’s attorney, Santie Human, read a statement written by psychologist CWA Van Zyl who had spent time with Smit.
Van Zyl shared how Smit had detailed that after knocking Jerobejin down, he drove him to his home in Klawer where he gave him bread and cooldrink. He then killed Jerobejin by breaking his neck and put his body in a freezer. This happened while Smit’s daughter was in the house but she did not witness the killing.
After his daughter went to bed, Smit burnt Jerobejin’s body by putting it on tar poles in his fireplace, said Van Zyl. He put body parts that were not destroyed in his septic tank, which is where they were found by municipal workers.
Wendy Pekeur, an activist from ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement, said the community's pain was rekindled by Smit's court appearance.
“Today is a very emotionally charged day for this community and it's understandable why people feel this way,” she said. “After Smit's appearance we are left with more questions than answers. He says his daughter was in the house when he committed the murder, but miraculously she didn't see anything.
“The police need to dig deeper. It is clear that the accused is covering for other people. Justice must prevail for Jerobejin.”
Community leader Billy Classen, executive director of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation, complained about court proceedings being conducted in English.
While Smit was asked whether he understood English, Jerobejin's mother Triesa and other relatives were overlooked, he said.
“It is not justice to conduct everything in English when people of Klawer don't understand the language. Hopefully in the next court appearance they will have an Afrikaans interpreter,” said Classen.
Smit was to remain in custody at Van Rhynsdorp prison while he waits for a bed at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital in Cape Town, where he will undergo a 30-day evaluation.
The case was postponed to June 27 but Smit is expected back in court on May 23 to hear feedback on the availability of a bed at Valkenberg
Smit's attorney, Santie Human, said while she had been criticised for 'oversharing' about her client's criminal conduct and state of mind, she was merely after Smit's instructions.
“We do what the client wants. If he wants to spill the beans, I don't stop him. I'm not one of those attorneys who says you must keep quiet,” she said. “If he wants to plead guilty I will assist him to do just that. In a place like this, that is probably the only thing that he can do to get mitigation because he was found red-handed and he committed a heinous crime.
“The only thing that he can do now is to say, 'I'm sorry I did that ... I don't want to harm you any further'. It is his way of saying I'm sorry.”
Human said Smit had sold his home as he expects to be in prison for a long time, “but hopefully not a life sentence”.
