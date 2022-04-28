20 illegal foreigners nabbed in early morning raid in Chicken Farm
Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini seen walking around informal settlement
28 April 2022 - 13:45
An early morning raid has led to the arrest of 20 undocumented people at Chicken Farm informal settlement in Kliptown, Soweto...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.