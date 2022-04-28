Arena Holdings’ Moshoeshoe Monare to join SABC

Arena Holdings’ Moshoeshoe Monare will join the SABC as group executive for news and current affairs from June 1.

Monare was appointed Arena’s MD for operations and corporate services in July 2020.

SABC group executive for corporate affairs and marketing Gugu Ntuli confirmed the appointment on Thursday.

Monare has 25 years experience in the media industry and has served on the boards of the Media Development and Diversity Agency and Publishers Support Services. He was on the adjudication panel of the Press Council and is a former deputy chairperson of the SA National Editors Forum.

He began his career as an education reporter in 1996 at Pretoria News and continued the beat at The Star, SABC and Sunday Times until 2003. In 2004 he joined The Sunday Independent as a senior writer and political correspondent, then joined Independent Newspapers where he became executive editor at The Star from 2009 to 2011. He served as editor of The Sunday Independent from 2011 to 2013, then became deputy editor at Mail & Guardian.

He was appointed managing editor of The Sunday Times and The Times from 2015 and served as MD for operations and corporate services at Arena from 2020.

Monare holds a National Diploma in Journalism from Tshwane University of Technology, a BA Honours and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the University of Witwatersrand, an LLB from Unisa and a Management Advancement Programme from Wits Business School.

TimesLIVE

