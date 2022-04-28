×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cape Town gets Godongwana’s green light for study of commuter rail takeover

28 April 2022 - 12:19 By TimesLIVE
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has given the City of Cape Town the go-ahead for a feasibility study into its proposed takeover of commuter rail in the metro.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has given the City of Cape Town the go-ahead for a feasibility study into its proposed takeover of commuter rail in the metro.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has given Cape Town the go-ahead for a feasibility study into the city taking over commuter rail, mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said on Thursday.

In a speech to a council meeting, Hill-Lewis said this was “a big deal” because until now the government had tried to block the study.

Godongwana’s letter also “fully endorses our intended policy direction in favour of devolution of this critical function”.

“Minister Godongwana expresses the view on behalf of the National Treasury that a study of this kind is essential and should be carried out by the city.

“Furthermore, that a municipality should be assigned a function by agreement and as long as there is adequate capacity at the municipal level to perform the function, which there no doubt is here.

“The minister further added that the policy intent in the white paper on transport policy and the draft white paper on rail policy is for public transport to be devolved to the lowest level.”

Hill-Lewis said a tender for the feasibility study had been issued and work will begin in July. “Let’s get it done as quickly as possible so we can move on with getting the trains working.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Prasa’s bid to restore Cape Town commuter trains comes off the rails

The rail agency was supposed to have relocated about 1,300 people from the central line tracks by end of last week
News
4 months ago

Cape Town’s 300MW solar power plan will be litmus test: mayor Hill-Lewis

The City of Cape Town is the first municipality to open its doors to independent power providers.
News
2 months ago

Homeless fear end of Covid state of disaster could trigger evictions

Regulations saved District 6 informal settlers from removal, but they worry they won’t have that protection this time
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Joburg arsonist strikes again, this time in Oaklands News
  2. All R350 ‘cash send’ grant recipients have been paid via bank or post office, ... South Africa
  3. ‘Parents should instil discipline’ — Maimane ruffles feathers with call for ... South Africa
  4. Reapply for R350 SRD grant, department tells those in need South Africa
  5. Pretoria military base defenceless as it comes under siege from locals News

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa