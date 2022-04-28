×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Covid-19 infection rate jumps to 21%

28 April 2022 - 07:15 By TimesLIVE
The majority of new cases are from Gauteng at 49%, followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 23%.
The majority of new cases are from Gauteng at 49%, followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 23%.
Image: 123RF/phonlamaiphoto

Sixty-two people have been admitted to hospital with Covid-19 complications in the latest 24-hour reporting period.

This comes as the National Institute for Communicable Diseases recorded 6,372 new Covid-19 cases in its report on Wednesday night. This increase represents a 21.1% positivity rate.

The health department reported three deaths that occurred in the past 24-48 hours.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (49%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%).

The Western Cape accounted for 14%; the Free State and Eastern Cape each 4%; Mpumalanga for 3%; North West 2%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each 1%.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 is 2,028.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Should I be concerned by the latest spike in Covid-19 cases?

Health minister Joe Phaahla says the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in recent days is of great concern.
News
2 days ago

David Makhura appoints Dr Nomonde Nolutshungu head of health in Gauteng

"She is known for her skills and experience in public health policy development, programme design and results-oriented execution."
News
2 days ago

SA seeing ‘worrying signs’ of rise in Covid-19 infections, Phaahla tells MPs

Health minister Joe Phaahla says SA has over the past few days seen worrying trends in the rise in Covid-19 infections.
News
5 days ago

I’ve had the Covid-19 vaccine. Do I still need to get the flu shot this year?

We asked the experts.
Lifestyle
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Joburg arsonist strikes again, this time in Oaklands News
  2. All R350 ‘cash send’ grant recipients have been paid via bank or post office, ... South Africa
  3. ‘Parents should instil discipline’ — Maimane ruffles feathers with call for ... South Africa
  4. Reapply for R350 SRD grant, department tells those in need South Africa
  5. Pretoria military base defenceless as it comes under siege from locals News

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa