Cresta man’s domestic staff arrested for murder, stealing from his bank accounts

Four people, including a gardener and domestic worker, have been arrested for the murder of an elderly man, reported missing over the Easter weekend in Cresta, Johannesburg.

The 78-year-old’s body was allegedly buried in a shallow grave in his garden, police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said on Wednesday.

A tenant had reported his landlord missing on April 16, after not seeing him for a few days.

Police discovered the victim’s car, a white VW Polo, was moving around Johannesburg and that the victim’s bank cards were being used.

A male gardener and female domestic worker, both employed by the victim, and two other male suspects have been arrested.

The four suspects, who are reported to be Malawian citizens, were charged with kidnapping, murder and defeating the ends of justice.

They are expected to make a first appearance at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

