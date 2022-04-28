LISTEN | New SA driving licence card and no further extension for expired licences
28 April 2022 - 13:17
Motorists with expired driving licences will face the music from May 5.
“There will be no further extension of the grace period,” transport minister Fikile Mbalula said on Thursday.
There are currently 1.3-million motorists with expired licences yet to be renewed.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.