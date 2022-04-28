×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

LISTEN | New SA driving licence card and no further extension for expired licences

28 April 2022 - 13:17 By Bulelani Nonyukela
Motorists urged to renew their licences before May 5 or face penalty. File photo.
Motorists urged to renew their licences before May 5 or face penalty. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images

Motorists with expired driving licences will face the music from May 5.

“There will be no further extension of the grace period,” transport minister Fikile Mbalula said on Thursday.

There are currently 1.3-million motorists with expired licences yet to be renewed.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Fewer road deaths this Easter and driving licence backlog is being cleared — that’s the good news

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said 162 people perished on SA's roads over the Easter period compared with 235 last year.
News
2 hours ago

WATCH LIVE | Release of Easter weekend road fatality statistics

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula will on Thursday release the 2022 Easter weekend road statistics and provide an update on the extension of driver's ...
News
5 hours ago

Motorists with expired licences given ‘final’ reprieve until May 5

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says no further extensions will be possible due to the end of state of disaster
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Joburg arsonist strikes again, this time in Oaklands News
  2. All R350 ‘cash send’ grant recipients have been paid via bank or post office, ... South Africa
  3. ‘Parents should instil discipline’ — Maimane ruffles feathers with call for ... South Africa
  4. Reapply for R350 SRD grant, department tells those in need South Africa
  5. Pretoria military base defenceless as it comes under siege from locals News

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa