Outa challenges Nersa on Karpowership licence

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has filed a legal challenge to overturn the National Energy Regulator of SA’s approval of Karpowership’s electricity generation licences.

The floating power ships are expected to be docked in the harbours of Richards Bay, Coega and Saldanha Bay. Karpowership is, however, yet to receive environmental approvals from the government. Litigation from an unsuccessful bidder has also held up the deal.

On Thursday, Outa said its application was filed on Tuesday in the Pretoria high court against Nersa, four Karpowership companies, the minister of mineral resources and energy, the environment ministry and Eskom.

“We say Nersa failed to act in the interests of SA, failed to provide adequate reasons and failed to consider that the Karpowership 20-year ‘emergency’ contracts will not resolve load-shedding,” said Outa.