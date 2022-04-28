×

WATCH LIVE | Raymond Zondo talks judiciary, being appointed chief justice and other issues

28 April 2022 - 18:41 By TimesLIVE

Newly appointed chief justice Raymond Zondo is in conversation with the SABC's Mzwandile Mbenje about the state of the judiciary and various other issues. 

Zondo replaced Mogoeng Mogoeng and was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa last month.

Another extension granted for the state capture commission

The Pretoria high court has granted a six-week extension for the final delivery of the state capture report, giving the commission until June 15.
6 hours ago

Zondo asks for another extension for final state capture report

Chief justice Raymond Zondo has urgently approached the high court for another extension for the final delivery of the state capture commission ...
6 days ago
