WATCH LIVE | Raymond Zondo talks judiciary, being appointed chief justice and other issues
28 April 2022 - 18:41
Newly appointed chief justice Raymond Zondo is in conversation with the SABC's Mzwandile Mbenje about the state of the judiciary and various other issues.
Zondo replaced Mogoeng Mogoeng and was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa last month.
TimesLIVE
