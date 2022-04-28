WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
28 April 2022 - 10:00
The trial of the suspects accused of the murder of former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, will resume in the high court in Pretoria on Thursday.
