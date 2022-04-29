Advocate Malesela Teffo released on R10k bail after dramatic arrest in court

Advocate Malesela Teffo was granted R10,000 bail on Friday following his dramatic arrest the day before in the Pretoria high court after the Senzo Meyiwa trial adjourned.

Teffo appeared in the Hillbrow magistrate’s court.

Bail suggested by the state was R5,000 but the court ruled in light of this being the second time he had been arrested, bail should be set at R10,000.

In a voice note sent to SAfm and played on air by Aldrin Sampear on Thursday evening, Teffo claimed his arrest was fraudulent and involved the same case number as a warrant cancelled on December 28 and reopened on January 27.

He questioned why the authorities had only acted on the arrest now, and suggested it was a “smoke screen” by police and National Prosecuting Authority “honchos” who were “concerned about my presence in the case because they know it is going to bite them”.

Police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said police minister Bheki Cele had requested a full report from the national commissioner on the arrest, “including the manner in which the arrest was conducted by police”.

The case was postponed to May 27.

TimesLIVE

