Almost 5,000 new Covid-19 infections and over 100 hospitalised in the past 24 hours
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases on Friday said Covid-19 infections were on the increase after 4,954 people tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.
This means that since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the country has recorded 3,785,398 positive cases.
Five more Covid-19 related fatalities have been reported, bringing the country’s death toll of the virus to 100,360.
The majority of the new Covid-19 infections — 44% — were in Gauteng, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 27%. The Western Cape accounted for 12%, the Eastern Cape 6%, the Free State 4%, North West 3%, Mpumalanga 2%, and Limpopo and the Northern Cape each accounted for 1%,
With infections on the rise, the number of those being hospitalised due to the virus has also been increasing.
The NICD said 121 Covid-19 related hospitalisations were reported since Thursday.
