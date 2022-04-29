Eleven children hurt in Durban taxi crash

Eleven Durban children were injured when a minibus taxi transporting them to school collided with another vehicle on Friday morning.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the accident took place on the M4 near Merebank, south of Durban, at about 7am.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find that two vehicles had collided in a T-bone format in the intersection,” he said.

“Multiple children were found on the road and a triage system was set up and more ambulances as well as advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to assist.

“A total of 11 children sustained various injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to nearby Durban hospitals for the further treatment they required.

“The events leading up to the accident are unknown, but police were on the scene and will be investigating.”

TimesLIVE

