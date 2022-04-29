LISTEN | Eskom reviewing damning state capture report, wants 'miscreants' brought to book

The utility has initiated civil actions to recover some of the money lost to state capture, “including R3.8bn in damages suffered by Eskom due to unlawful actions by those implicated in state capture”.

“Eskom is studying the report to identify whether there are implicated individuals still in its employ and will take appropriate action as required in line with its policies. This is in addition to the numerous criminal cases registered with the SAPS over the years and disciplinary action taken against its employees implicated in the irregularities.”

TimesLIVE

