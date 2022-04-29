General Council of the Bar wants probe of advocate's arrest in Senzo Meyiwa trial

Watt-Pringle said as a defence counsel, Teffo was pitted against the investigation conducted by the SAPS.

“He is entitled to do so without any form of hindrance or intimidation from any quarter, least of all from the state. Whether there are good grounds for his arrest is yet to be revealed. If there are grounds for Teffo’s arrest, he ought to have been arrested like any other person,” he said.

The place, timing and manner of Teffo’s arrest created the impression, he said, that it must have been done to humiliate him — or worse, intimidate or harass him.

“Notably, there would be a serious undermining of the rule of law if an officer of the court has been intimidated for defending his clients. There would also be serious implications concerning their right to legal representation and a fair trial. If this inference is justified, it is a profoundly serious matter.”

He said it was improbable that Teffo would be unwilling to present himself at a police station for arrest if called upon to do so — or, failing that, that he could not have been arrested away from the court.

TimesLIVE

