South Africa

Here's how much has been paid out to flood victims in social relief of distress grants so far

29 April 2022 - 11:00
The SA Social Security Agency has assisted 3,000 people affected by the floods earlier in KZN and the Eastern Cape earlier this month. File photo.
Image: SA government via Twitter

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) and department of social development have disbursed relief of distress grants to more than 3,000 people affected by floods that ravaged parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal earlier this month. 

This is according to health minister Joe Phaahla who spoke during a social protection, community and human development ministerial cluster briefing on Thursday.

Phaahla said an estimated R5m has been disbursed by Sassa so far.

The department, Sassa and other stakeholders have also spent R370,000 on school uniforms which have been donated to pupils who lost their belongings during the floods to help ensure a smooth return to schooling.

Victims, some of whom are being temporarily housed in community halls, are also receiving psychosocial support for families whose homes were washed away and who lost loved ones. 

“Social workers have already reached almost 15,000 people to provide support services,” said Phaahla.

The government has also received donations from citizens and non-governmental organisations for relief efforts.

“Some of these goods have been stored in the Pietermaritzburg area and some in eThekwini. Many organisations, church members and communities have also answered the call and provided support in a variety of forms, including finance, food and sanitary products. The government has also received pledges and material assistance from embassies of various countries,” said Phaahla. 

More than 2,000 people were affected in the Alfred Nzo and OR Tambo districts in the Eastern Cape.

