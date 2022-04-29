Here's how much has been paid out to flood victims in social relief of distress grants so far

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) and department of social development have disbursed relief of distress grants to more than 3,000 people affected by floods that ravaged parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal earlier this month.

This is according to health minister Joe Phaahla who spoke during a social protection, community and human development ministerial cluster briefing on Thursday.

Phaahla said an estimated R5m has been disbursed by Sassa so far.

The department, Sassa and other stakeholders have also spent R370,000 on school uniforms which have been donated to pupils who lost their belongings during the floods to help ensure a smooth return to schooling.