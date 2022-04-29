×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

‘I don’t know what the charges are’: police chief Mawela on arrest of advocate in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

29 April 2022 - 10:21
Advocate Maselela Teffo was arrested in court on Thursday. File photo.
Advocate Maselela Teffo was arrested in court on Thursday. File photo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said early on Friday he did not yet know why an advocate representing four of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial was arrested on Thursday.

In an interview with Clement Manyathela on radio 702, Mawela said he was caught by surprise by the news.

Advocate Malesela Teffo was arrested in the high court in Pretoria on Thursday shortly after court adjourned.

It is understood he was arrested for failure to appear in court for another matter in which he faces charges of assault and trespassing. 

Mawela said he would meet the investigating officer and his commander during the day to get a full brief on the charges and the circumstances that led to his arrest.

“I want to see the case docket, I want to see the warrant of arrest. I am not going to accept what I have been told over the phone. I was surprised because this is not how we do our work.

“I don’t know exactly what the charges are. What I have learnt is what is in the media saying there was a warrant of arrest,” he said.

“He [the investigating officer] said he executed the warrant of arrest and what I saw on TV is that it was executed in court. I said, ‘but was it necessary for us to do it in court?’”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

SA wants answers after arrest of advocate defending suspects in Senzo Meyiwa case

Advocate Malesela Teffo was arrested inside the Pretoria high court on Thursday, apparently for failure to appear in court in Hillbrow for a separate ...
News
2 hours ago

Advocate Teffo struck off Joburg high court case after alleged gross disrespect to judge

Advocate Malesela Teffo was removed from a high court case last month after he allegedly disrespected judge Winston Msimeki in a Johannesburg high ...
News
3 hours ago

Defence alleges Meyiwa crime scene was 'contaminated' and 'staged'

The lawyer representing four of the five men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana player Senzo Meyiwa alleged in court that the crime scene was ...
News
12 hours ago

Conspiracy theories swirl after Meyiwa accused’s advocate is cuffed in court

‘Bheki Cele doesn’t want me in this case,’ says advocate Malesela Teffo as he is led away
News
14 hours ago

Advocate defending suspects in Senzo Meyiwa case arrested in court

The lawyer representing four of the five men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana player Senzo Meyiwa was arrested in the high court in Pretoria on ...
News
19 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 20 illegal foreigners nabbed in early morning raid in Chicken Farm South Africa
  2. Advocate defending suspects in Senzo Meyiwa case arrested in court South Africa
  3. Joburg arsonist strikes again, this time in Oaklands News
  4. Cresta man’s domestic staff arrested for murder, stealing from his bank accounts South Africa
  5. All R350 ‘cash send’ grant recipients have been paid via bank or post office, ... South Africa

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa