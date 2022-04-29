×

South Africa

Jet fuel shortage at OR Tambo airport has been addressed, Mbalula reassures airlines

29 April 2022 - 14:14 By TIMESLIVE
A jet fuel shortage at OR Tambo International Airport has been addressed, says transport minister Fikile Mbalula. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/vanbeets

Measures have been taken to address the jet fuel shortage experienced at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport, says transport minister Fikile Mbalula.

The fuel shortage was a consequence of the floods in KwaZulu-Natal which had affected transport infrastructure and disrupted supply chains, Mbalula said on Friday.

“We are pleased that the Airports Company SA (Acsa) has worked tirelessly to resolve this challenge, working with relevant stakeholders and other organs of state,” the minister said in a statement. 

“The jet fuel supply to OR Tambo International has now been stabilised. We also welcome the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by ACSA, advising all airlines, both international and domestic, on measures being implemented to obviate disruptions to air services.

“The aviation sector is a critical enabler of economic activity which requires our support in ensuring that it makes its contribution to economic recovery in the aftermath of the Covid-19 devastation. We therefore wish to reassure the aviation sector that there is adequate fuel at OR Tambo International Airport and at all our national airports.

“Acsa is doing everything in its power, working closely with oil suppliers to ensure there is adequate fuel stock at all times.”

Mbalula encouraged airlines to communicate with Acsa to clear up any uncertainty on the issue rather than cancel flights.

LISTEN | New SA driving licence card and no further extension for expired licences

TimesLIVE

