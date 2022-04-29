Medical authority under pressure to re-use costly single-use devices

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has come under pressure this week to formulate a clear directive concerning the use of single-use medical devices as more voices join the call for regulation of these apparatuses.

A Johannesburg-based company, Medi-Q, and the Association of Medical Device Reprocessors (AMDR) are the latest to join the debate on re-use of medical devices.

This week the international trade association, which represents commercial single-use processors and promoting specialised cleaning of these medical devices, said, “We strongly encourage SAHPRA to revisit its guidance on this matter.”

Medi-Q, the country’s first commercial medical device-reprocessing company to be recognised by SAHPRA after it got its licence from the former Medicines Control Council (MCC) in 2017, is also in agreement for a more formal regulation of these devices.

Their call follows that of leading academics and surgeons, who recently said SA’s strict stance of not reusing some single-use medical devices is not only wastage, but a threat to the environment.

In a letter published in the SA Medical Journal, the experts urged SAHPRA to reconsider its guidelines relating to the use of these medical devices, labelling the early discard of some of these expensive devices as misuse.

Prof John Lazarus, head of urology division of the University of Cape Town, and colleagues argued that in a country such as SA that battles with a shortage of essential medical equipment and surgical devices, the country needs workable solutions and one of them is the sterilisation of these devices.

Despite the widespread practice of reprocessing of single-use devices across the globe and strong evidence that shows they can be safely sterilised, the experts argue that the country’s regulator has been unwilling to consider their re-usage.

Some of the single-use devices include specialised cardiac catheters, patient transfer mats, pulse oximeters, blood pressure cuffs and other devices such as endoscopic prostatectomy, which costs up to R5,000.