×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Mzi Malunga appointed as Group CEO of Arena Holdings

29 April 2022 - 10:15 By TimesLIVE
Businessman and journalist Mzi Malunga is the new Group CEO of Arena Holdings.
Businessman and journalist Mzi Malunga is the new Group CEO of Arena Holdings.
Image: Supplied

Mzi Malunga has been appointed as Group CEO of Arena Holdings.

Arena Holdings chair Tshepo Mahloele made the announcement on Friday morning, saying the board believed with more than 30 years’ experience in the media and entertainment industry, Malunga had the right credentials to work with the executive team to take the company to the next level and drive efforts to build the platform into a financially strong and towering media company.

“In Mzi the board believes it has not just appointed a business leader, but has found one who is also a systemic and tactical thinker, strategist, and strong communicator. These are all qualities that are critical as we welcome a CEO who will hit the ground running, take full ownership and drive our 'Arena Re-Imagined' corporate strategy, embrace innovation and encourage out-of-the-box thinking throughout the business,” said Mahloele. 

Malunga is a well-known businessman and journalist who, over the years, transformed himself into a business executive with wide interests and knowledge. He cut his teeth in journalism in 1988 as a junior reporter for the then Weekly Mail (now Mail & Guardian). In 1992 he joined Sowetan as a business reporter and was later promoted to business editor.

A few years later he crossed over to the Business Day newsroom, where he worked his way up to the role of managing editor. When he left in 2012, Malunga had been managing director of BDFM for eight years.

Over the next 10 years Malunga worked as CEO of Urban Brew Studios, oversaw regulatory affairs at Kagiso Media and ventured out on his own.

Malunga brings a wealth of experience on board from the public and private sectors. He is a former board member at SAA and Brand SA, and a member of the Complaints and Compliance Committee, an independent committee within the Independent Communications Authority of SA.

Malunga takes over the role on May 2 from Andy Gill, who steps down from his active role on Friday. Gill will, however, continue to consult for Mahloele for the next few months.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Arena Holdings’ Moshoeshoe Monare to join SABC

Arena Holdings' Moshoeshoe Monare will join the SABC as group executive for news and current affairs from June 1.
News
1 day ago

Arena CEO steps down after 23 years in the group

After serving the group for more than 23 years, Arena Holdings chief executive Andy Gill will step down from his position at the end of April.
News
1 week ago

Lebashe chair Tshepo Mahloele appointed patron of Global Citizen in Africa

The chair and founder of Lebashe Investment Group, Tshepo Mahloele, has pledged to mobilise governments, corporations and other world players to ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 20 illegal foreigners nabbed in early morning raid in Chicken Farm South Africa
  2. Advocate defending suspects in Senzo Meyiwa case arrested in court South Africa
  3. Joburg arsonist strikes again, this time in Oaklands News
  4. Cresta man’s domestic staff arrested for murder, stealing from his bank accounts South Africa
  5. All R350 ‘cash send’ grant recipients have been paid via bank or post office, ... South Africa

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa