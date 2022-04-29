×

South Africa

SA grapples with shortage of vets

29 April 2022 - 12:56
The SA Veterinary Council says there is a shortage of veterinary professionals
Image: Supplied

SA is facing a dire shortage of veterinary professionals as only one tertiary institution in the country offers training.

This has been revealed by the SA Veterinary Council (SAVC) before World Veterinary Day on Saturday, which recognises the contribution of veterinarians to society.

This year's theme is “strengthening veterinary resilience” to draw attention to the health and well-being of the people doing the work.

“The theme is particularly topical in the SA context, considering the country’s shortage of veterinary professionals,” said SAVC president Dr Tlotlo Kgasi.

Many South Africans do not have access to veterinary care, especially in rural areas.

The international standard is between 200 and 400 veterinarians per million of a country’s population, while SA only has between 60 and 70 vets per million people.

“As a result, veterinarians often find themselves stretched beyond capacity.”

According to the World Veterinary Association, stress, burnout and other health issues have risen in recent years, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Veterinarians, much like their patients, need proper tools and support to maintain their personal health and wellness. Healthy animals require healthy advocates. Resilient veterinarians are better equipped to handle the daily challenges and crises that may occur in their practices.”

Kgasi believes in SA the onus is on key players — regulatory bodies such as the SAVC and other animal health associations, institutions and governments — to provide adequate support.

It would help if more young people pursued careers in the veterinary and para-veterinary sector
Dr Tlotlo Kgasi, SAVC president

“It would also help if more young people pursued careers in the veterinary and para-veterinary sector.”

He said the SAVC did not control the number of vets the country produces.

“The faculty of veterinary science at the University of Pretoria is the only institution in SA offering training for veterinarians through its BVSc degree. Even then, the campus produces only about 170 graduates a year.”

A veterinary education is expensive, but various solutions can be looked at to increase the number of vets in the country, Kgasi said. 

This could include expanding veterinary faculties to meet the needs of the country.

“As a veterinary regulatory body, the SAVC has an evaluation framework for existing and new veterinary schools and would provide support and information to help any interested training institutions in their planning and due diligence.”  

Kgasi believes funding for veterinary science studies needs to be increased and a concerted effort should be made to recruit students into the sector, particularly from previously disadvantaged communities.

He said there is still “limited awareness” in some communities regarding veterinary services and the critical role of veterinarians in society.

“More awareness is needed to profile and elevate the profession in those communities.”

TimesLIVE

