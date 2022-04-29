SA grapples with shortage of vets

SA is facing a dire shortage of veterinary professionals as only one tertiary institution in the country offers training.

This has been revealed by the SA Veterinary Council (SAVC) before World Veterinary Day on Saturday, which recognises the contribution of veterinarians to society.

This year's theme is “strengthening veterinary resilience” to draw attention to the health and well-being of the people doing the work.

“The theme is particularly topical in the SA context, considering the country’s shortage of veterinary professionals,” said SAVC president Dr Tlotlo Kgasi.

Many South Africans do not have access to veterinary care, especially in rural areas.

The international standard is between 200 and 400 veterinarians per million of a country’s population, while SA only has between 60 and 70 vets per million people.

“As a result, veterinarians often find themselves stretched beyond capacity.”

According to the World Veterinary Association, stress, burnout and other health issues have risen in recent years, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.