South Africa

RECORDED | Arrested Senzo Meyiwa murder trial defence advocate Malesela Teffo appears in court

29 April 2022 - 11:44 By TimesLIVE

Thursday’s sitting of the Senzo Meyiwa high court murder trial ended with drama when advocate Malesela Teffo, who is a defence lawyer in the trial, was arrested soon after the presiding officer adjourned proceedings.

Teffo is appearing in the Hillbrow magistrate’s court on Friday morning. 

TimesLIVE

