South Africa

RECORDED | Health minister provides update on Covid-19 and vaccine rollout

29 April 2022 - 08:11 By TimesLIVE

Health minister Joe Phaahla will on Friday brief the media on Covid-19 and the country’s vaccination programme.

The briefing comes while Covid-19 infection rates are increasing. 

