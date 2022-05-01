Covid-19 positivity rate hits 22%

South Africa’s Covid-19 test positivity rate hit 22% on Sunday.

This comes after the South African Medical Research Council last week said the incidence of Covid-19 particles in wastewater was increasing in three provinces.

Daily official updates released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Sunday showed 3,838 infections were detected in the past 24 hours – lower than the figures reported last week. This was out of 17,473 tests carried out.

There were no deaths recorded, but 44 people were admitted to hospital.

Most of the new cases were reported in Gauteng (46%) and KwaZulu-Natal (29%). The Western Cape accounted for 11%, the Free State 4%, the Eastern Cape 3%, Mpumalanga and the North West 2% each, and Limpopo and the Northern Cape 1% each.