South Africa

SA records 6,527 new Covid-19 cases

01 May 2022 - 12:13 By TimesLIVE
Image: Bloomberg

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases says 6,527 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in SA.

This increase represents a 21.5% positivity rate.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (43%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (26%).

The Western Cape accounted for 14%; the Eastern Cape 5%; the Free State 4%; Mpumalanga 3%; North West and Northern Cape each 2% and Limpopo accounted for 1% of the new cases.

There has been an increase of 54 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. 

TimesLIVE

