Two circumcision-related deaths in Mpumalanga

Two young men have died after undergoing circumcision at different initiation schools in Mpumalanga.

Thomas Ntuli, 19, was taken to a clinic by his family early on Friday after experiencing complications after circumcision at an initiation school in the Verena area, said Col Donald Mdhluli.

“While the medical staff at the clinic was busy attending to him, he unfortunately passed on.”

Police have opened a case of culpable homicide for investigation.

Sibusiso Masombuka, 18, died at Laersdrift on Friday. He had developed complications after circumcision at another initiation school a day before his death, said Mdhluli.

Masombuka had complained about being dizzy. His parents were notified after his condition deteriorated. “Medical personnel were summoned to the scene where he was sadly certified dead.”

An inquest case has been opened for investigation by police.

TimesLIVE

