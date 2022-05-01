×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Two circumcision-related deaths in Mpumalanga

01 May 2022 - 12:34 By TimesLIVE
Two young men have died after undergoing circumcision at different initiation schools in Mpumalanga. File image
Two young men have died after undergoing circumcision at different initiation schools in Mpumalanga. File image
Image: THULANI MBELE

Two young men have died after undergoing circumcision at different initiation schools in Mpumalanga.

Thomas Ntuli, 19, was taken to a clinic by his family early on Friday after experiencing complications after circumcision at an initiation school in the Verena area, said Col Donald Mdhluli.

“While the medical staff at the clinic was busy attending to him, he unfortunately passed on.”

Police have opened a case of culpable homicide for investigation.

Sibusiso Masombuka, 18, died at Laersdrift on Friday. He had developed complications after circumcision at another initiation school a day before his death, said Mdhluli.

Masombuka had complained about being dizzy. His parents were notified after his condition deteriorated. “Medical personnel were summoned to the scene where he was sadly certified dead.”

An inquest case has been opened for investigation by police.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Q&A with Contralesa president Kgoshi Mathupa Mokoena on initiation schools

The summer initiation season has exacted its usual tragic toll with at least 23 boys dying so far this month alone. Chris Barron asked Kgoshi Mathupa ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 months ago

‘Treat HIV and STIs under one roof to limit new infections’ — new study

Public health specialists and HIV experts say it is time to treat HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) under one roof and not in silos, ...
News
2 months ago

Man hacked to death during argument about circumcision

An argument between two men in the Eastern Cape allegedly resulted in a 22-year-old man being hacked to death with a panga.
News
8 months ago

Zero deaths during summer initiation season in Western Cape: Here's how they did it

Medical screening for physical fitness and the provision of water tanks and firefighting equipment in case of wildfires are among the precautionary ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Advocate Teffo struck off Joburg high court case after alleged gross disrespect ... News
  2. Advocate Malesela Teffo has himself to blame for courtroom arrest, cops say South Africa
  3. 20 illegal foreigners nabbed in early morning raid in Chicken Farm South Africa
  4. Advocate Malesela Teffo released on R10k bail after dramatic arrest in court South Africa
  5. SA woman bound for Dubai nabbed with a dozen rhino horns at OR Tambo South Africa

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa