Joburg on a creative cycle ride — an adventure in the making

Street art in all its glory — from massive commissions to “throw-ups” by street gangs dodging police to show off their skills in prime positions — are scattered across Johannesburg.

The vibrant pieces are the focus of Kennnedy Welani Tembo’s micro adventures. Tembo, who walked out of the corporate world in 2017, has set himself up in a unique business which, as he puts it, “perfectly combines all my passions — Johannesburg, art and people”.

As an energetic tour guide with connections everywhere, it is his mission to get jaded Joburgers out of their dull bubbles and show them the magic sides of the city.

A public holiday in chilly autumn was the ideal time to get into the saddle for his Jozi Graffiti Cycle Tour that starts at Victoria Yards in Bertrams at a respectable 9am.

Smiling brightly, Tembo was ready for the Sunday gang and asked each person to introduce themselves. A personal trainer and gym owner, a brand manager from Cotton On, some corporate moguls, two wealth managers, a school pupil and a journalist made up the mix.

The ride from Victoria Yards under the watchful eyes of guide Tembo and investment manager Clive Smedmor, who took on the role of sweeper at the back, was smooth and easy as Tembo’s pace was relaxed and his stops frequent while he pointed out artworks.